Google Pixel 7 | What to expect?

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the next generation of Pixel phones, on Thursday. The Alphabet-owned company could also launch the Pixel Watch and Google Nest during the event tonight that will be live-streamed at 7:30 PM IST.

The search giant had already previewed these devices at Google’s I/O event in May 2022. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones will be powered by the newly co-developed chipset Tensor G2. It is expected that the Pixel 7 will start at 8GB as the standard variant and probably move up to 12GB. The chipset was developed in partnership with Samsung.

The internal memory for the Pixel 7 could begin at 128GB as is the case with Apple’s iPhones. It might also extend until 256GB, but without any expandable card slot to go beyond this. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will obviously get Android 13 out-of-the-box as they are the flagship phones coming out of Google’s stable. The regular security updates and at least three years of OS updates will likely be in them.

Pixel phones, known to have great camera prowess, are likely to go bold this time. The basic model, Pixel 7, might use the same 50MP and 12MP lens set up, but the Pixel 7 Pro could see an addition to it. It is believed that the Pixel 7 Pro will get a 48MP telephoto lens as well.

The Pixel 7 Pro might see a 5,000mAh battery whereas the Pixel 7 has to rely on a 4,600mAh cell. It is possible that the Pixel 7 will get a 90 Hz refresh rate display, which means the Pixel 7 Pro deserves a 120 Hz screen to take on the competition in the premium segment.

The Google Pixel Watch, as we saw during the I/O event earlier this year, will use a round design that bulges out. Pixel Watch will also start the actual tech collaboration between Google and Fitbit. It is more likely to run on an upgraded WearOS.

Google is likely to price the Pixel 7 Pro in the leagues of premium phones with the iPhone 14 in focus, while the Pixel 7 will sit at the start of this very segment. The Pixel Watch is more likely to compete with the Apple Watch 8.