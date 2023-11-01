HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alphabet, Match settle Google Play antitrust claims before U.S. trial

Alphabet's Google has settled claims by dating app developer Match Group that it monopolised Android app distribution with its Play Store

November 01, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Reuters
Match said in a filing that it had resolved its allegations against Google [File]

Match said in a filing that it had resolved its allegations against Google [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alphabet's Google has settled claims by dating app developer Match Group that it monopolised Android app distribution with its Play Store, leaving “Fortnite” maker Epic Games as the sole plaintiff in an antitrust trial against Google set to begin November 6.

Match said in a filing in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday that it had resolved its allegations against Google.

In a statement, Google said it was “pleased to reach a settlement agreement with Match Group.” Google also recently settled related antitrust claims from U.S. states and consumers for undisclosed terms.

ALSO READ
Google’s complicated relationship with Tinder parent

Match told shareholders in an earnings report on Tuesday that it had reached a partnership agreement with Google "that will provide value exchange across their broad relationship."

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Jury selection in the Epic and Match case was set to begin this week before U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco. Epic is seeking an injunction to bar alleged violations of U.S. antitrust law.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in a post on the X social media platform said "Epic will go to trial against Google alone."

Epic and Match accused Google of maintaining an unlawful monopoly in the distribution of Android apps. The companies have claimed Google “extracts billions in monopoly profits and suppresses innovation and choice in multiple markets.”

Google has denied wrongdoing and said the allegations stemmed from “the fiction that Google does not compete against Apple” for app sales.

Google is separately facing U.S. and state antitrust allegations in other U.S. courts over its advertising technology business and its dominance in the web search industry.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / antitrust issue / litigation and regulation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.