Google and Karnataka government sign MoU to support start-ups and upskill workers

The venture will target people in tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well as women founders or start-up leaders

November 18, 2022 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google and Karnataka government sign MoU to support start-ups and upskill workers | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google and the Karnataka government signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, aimed at empowering women-led start-ups and upskilling underserved youth, in collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

The venture will support people in tier 2 and tier 3 towns as well as women founders or start-up leaders by providing technical training and helping them make the most of Google’s suite of services and products. Some areas that will be covered include Cloud technology, UX, Android and Web. There will also be training related to product strategy, leadership, and marketing, the company said in a statement.

(L-R) C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development, Government of Karnataka, Ms. Meena Nagaraj, IAS, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, Government of Karnataka and Karthik Padmanabhan, Developer Relations Lead, Google India at the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding between Google India & Government of Karnataka.

(L-R) C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development, Government of Karnataka, Ms. Meena Nagaraj, IAS, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, Government of Karnataka and Karthik Padmanabhan, Developer Relations Lead, Google India at the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding between Google India & Government of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apart from training and mentorship opportunities, Google will be working with KITS to give Career Certificates Scholarships and technical training to underserved youth and job seekers so they can connect with employers in the IT sector.

As part of its ‘Be Internet Awesome,’ program, Google will also support teachers in educating students about Internet safety and setting up an “interactive curriculum,” according to its release.

Furthermore, the search engine giant plans to work with the Karnataka Fintech Task Group in order to encourage more people to make digital payments in the state.

“Karnataka has been at the forefront of the start-up revolution. As we move forward, we want to enable a collaborative and an inclusive digital environment for start-ups to grow and thrive. I am sure this collaboration will also support many of our entrepreneurs and innovators from the emerging tech clusters of Beyond Bengaluru,” said C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development, Karnataka.

