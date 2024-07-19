ADVERTISEMENT

All you need to know about the Microsoft outage | Watch

Updated - July 19, 2024 05:23 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 05:01 pm IST

A sticker is seen on an unavailable self-service check-in machine inside the Terminal 3 as operations have been disrupted following a global IT issue, at Orly Airport near Paris, France July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Microsoft outage on July 18-19 affected users globally, with passengers across India left stranded in airports or receiving hand-written boarding passes, while users in Australia struggled to make digital payments and media companies dealt with technical challenges, as many others worldwide found themselves staring at the ‘Blue Screen of Death’ on their devices.

Also Read: Microsoft Crowdstrike Outage LIVE

Details are still emerging and the full impact of the outage is not yet clear, but Microsoft said the issue affecting Windows devices was due to an update from a “third-party software platform.”

India’s Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the government was in touch with Microsoft and that the reason for the outage had been identified, leaving many hopeful that life will return to normal.

The Hindu’s Technology Editor John Xavier explains:

