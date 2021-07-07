Alipay, Wechat limit user access to Didi's micro-software in China

BEIJING

07 July 2021 17:30 IST

The light-version platforms, known as mini programmes, are smaller than common mobile apps and exist inside a super, or multifunction app, such as Alipay or Wechat.

Two Chinese popular mobile apps, Ant's Alipay and Tencent's Wechat, have suspended the light-version software of Didi Global Inc's ride-hailing services in China to new users, a source familiar with the matter said.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The service is still available to users who have used them on the platforms before, the source, who declined to be named, said.

Advertising

Advertising

The light-version platforms, known as mini programmes, are smaller than common mobile apps and exist inside a super, or multifunction app, such as Alipay or Wechat.

Also Read | Chinese watchdog warns sharing sector on pricing

Didi also operates a standalone app. Last week China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi's app and Didi has stopped new user registrations after the regulator said Didi illegally collected user data.

Didi, Ant and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.