Alienware launches first AMD-based laptop in over a decade

14 April 2021 14:35 IST

Dell also launched four new gaming monitors

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Dell's Alienware launched its first AMD-based laptop in over a decade. Its last AMD-based laptop Aurora mALX was launched 14 years ago.

"Powering today’s blockbuster games requires serious performance and very few know what that requires better than our friends at AMD and NVIDIA. Today, we start a new chapter with AMD," Dell said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

AMD’s processors have been performing well in the last year. Asus, Lenovo, and even Dell with its G5 15 SE are already running on AMD's processors.

Alienware is the latest brand to join them. Dell launched two gaming laptops that include AMD-based m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and the Dell G15 powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor.

Both models are equipped with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs and user-upgradeable 3200Mhz DDR4 memory.

The m15 Ryzen Edition R5 will be available in the U.S. on April 20 starting at $2,229.99, and the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition will be available in the U.S. on May 4, starting at $899.99.

The Dell G15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors will be available in the U.S. on April 13, starting at $899.99.

Dell also launched four new gaming monitors. The25-inch Gaming Monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz and 1ms response time.

Also Read | Samsung launches world's first smart monitors with in-built OTT apps

The Dell 27-inch and 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitors have 165Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time. They will be available in the U.S. on June 22.

Lastly, a 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz will be available in Asia Pacific & Japan on June 22.