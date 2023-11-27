HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alibaba's research arm shuts quantum computing lab amid restructuring

Alibaba has cut a quantum computing laboratory and team from its research arm, donating both the lab and related experimental equipment to Zhejiang University

November 27, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - SHANGHAI

Reuters
Alibaba has cut a quantum computing laboratory and team from its research arm.

Alibaba has cut a quantum computing laboratory and team from its research arm. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chinese tech giant Alibaba has cut a quantum computing laboratory and team from its research arm, donating both the lab and related experimental equipment to Zhejiang University, the company said on Monday.

A spokesperson for Alibaba's DAMO Academy, Alibaba's in-house research initiative which included the lab, said the academy would continue to focus on technology research with the aim of being a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) research.

Earlier, a person with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters that the lab, and its 30 employees, represents a small part of Alibaba's overall R&D team.

ALSO READ
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba announces new CEO and Chairman in major reshuffle

The source said Zhejiang University would try and recruit the affected employees to work on its own quantum research.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

DAMO Academy was launched in 2017 by Alibaba Group to research advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning.

The closure of the lab is the latest internal change at Alibaba, which said in March it would split its business into six units and spin-off its cloud division.

That spin-off was scrapped this month, and new CEO Eddie Wu said each of Alibaba's businesses would face the market more independently and that they would conduct a strategic reviews to distinguish between "core" and "non-core" businesses.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / business (general) / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.