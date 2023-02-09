ADVERTISEMENT

Alibaba says it’s testing a ChatGPT-style AI tool 

February 09, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

China’s Alibaba Group said it is working on developing a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence tool which is currently open to employees for testing 

The Hindu Bureau

Alibaba in a statement shared that the dialogue robot is currently open to employees for testing. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Alibaba, on Wednesday, said it is developing a ChatGPT-style tool that is currently undergoing internal testing, a report from Reuters shared.

The Chinese e-commerce group in a statement shared that the dialogue robot is currently open to employees for testing.

The company said it has been focused on large language models and generative AI for a number of years, however, the company declined to comment on reports stating that it might combine the technology with the group’s communication app DingTalk.

Another Chinese tech group JD.com (9618. HK), said it was looking to integrate some methods and technology similar to ChatGPT’s into some of its products, such as its e-commerce platform’s customer service.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Over the week, Microsoft introduced a new AI-powered Bing on a limited basis for users, even as other companies joined the AI race with Google opening its Bard chatbot to test users.

