Alibaba says it’s testing a ChatGPT-style AI tool 

February 09, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

Alibaba, on Wednesday, said it is developing a ChatGPT-style tool that is currently undergoing internal testing, a report from Reuters shared.

The Chinese e-commerce group in a statement shared that the dialogue robot is currently open to employees for testing.

The company said it has been focused on large language models and generative AI for a number of years, however, the company declined to comment on reports stating that it might combine the technology with the group’s communication app DingTalk.

Another Chinese tech group JD.com (9618. HK), said it was looking to integrate some methods and technology similar to ChatGPT’s into some of its products, such as its e-commerce platform’s customer service.

Over the week, Microsoft introduced a new AI-powered Bing on a limited basis for users, even as other companies joined the AI race with Google opening its Bard chatbot to test users.