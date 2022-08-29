Akasa Air exposed personal data of its passengers

The company apologised for this incident and assured that no travel-related or payment information of the customers was compromised.

Abhishek Chatterjee
August 29, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A plane from India’s newest airline Akasa Air prepares for take off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: SHASHANK PARADE

India’s newest airline, Akasa Air, exposed personal identity data including names, email IDs and phone numbers of its customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

A technical error in our login and sign-up service reported on Thursday exposed personal data like names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers of some passengers which may have been viewed by unauthorized individuals, the airline acknowledged in a statement.

The company apologised for this incident and assured that no travel-related or payment information of the customers was compromised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has reported the incident to CERT-In, the Government authorised nodal agency tasked to deal with such incidents.

It has also stopped this unauthorised access by completely shutting down the associated functional elements of their system, added additional controls to address this and resumed their login and sign-up services.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Also Read
SpiceJet flights delayed again, airline blames “ransomware attack”

This issue was first discovered by cybersecurity researcher Ashutosh Barot on August 7, the day when the airline started its flight operations.

He warned about this in a blog and explained how he could access user’s personal information like contacts, while he explored the airline’s security system for bugs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app