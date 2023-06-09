ADVERTISEMENT

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi

June 09, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

PTI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 9. | Photo Credit: Photo courtesy Twitter/ @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on June 9 and said that artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular. 

Earlier, Mr. Altman said in a tweet, "Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia."

"Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens." Mr. Modi replied, describing the conversation with the OpenAI CEO as insightful.

