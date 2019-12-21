Technology

Airtel Wi-Fi calling comes to six new smartphones

There is no extra charge for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi calling. The service is live in Delhi/NCR and is expected to be available in major Indian cities in the coming days

After introducing its voice-over Wi-Fi service in India recently, Bharti Airtel on Friday added six new devices to the list of smartphones that are compatible with its Wi-Fi calling.

Now, Airtel customers on Samsung S10, S10+, S10e, M20 and One Plus 6 and 6T can configure Airtel Wi-Fi calling, which enables them to switch to voice-over Wi-Fi inside their homes/offices.

There is no extra charge for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi calling. The service is live in Delhi/NCR and is expected to be available in major Indian cities in the coming days.

Customers can get started on Airtel Wi-Fi calling on their smartphones without the need for any additional calling app, SIM.

Additionally, the service is already accessed by consumers having iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Plus, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1, Samsung J6, Samsung A10s, Samsung On6, Samsung M30s, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

Comments
