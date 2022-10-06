Airtel users with 5G phones can use their existing data plans to browse 5G 

Airtel on Thursday announced that users with 5G phones can use their existing data plans to browse 5G | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Airtel subscribers with 5G smartphones can use their existing 4G data plans to use the 5G services till it gets rolled out in more regions, announced Airtel on Thursday as it goes live with the 5G services in eight cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Airtel 5G Plus, as they call it, will be rolled out in these eight cities in a phased manner. The telecom service provider also made it clear that 4G users don’t need to change their SIM card to use the 5G services. “Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled,” it said.

Airtel also promises to cover the entire urban India by 2023.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment.”

“Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” it said in a press statement.