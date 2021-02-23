Airtel, Qualcomm team up for 5G push in India

New Delhi

Bharti Airtel has partnered with US chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies for accelerating 5G services in India.

The telecom major will utilise Qualcomm’s Radio Access Network (RAN) platforms to roll out 5G networks in the country, according to a regulatory filing.

Airtel noted that the flexible and scalable architecture of 0-RAN will create new opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses to become viable players in the deployment of SG networks.

“We are delighted to have Qualcomm Technologies as a key technology provider in our journey to roll-out world-class SG in India,” Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said.

“With Airtel's integrated service portfolio and Qualcomm Technologies' SG leadership, we will be well placed to usher India into the next era of hyperfast and ultra-low latency digital connectivity."

Airtel and Qualcomm Technologies will also collaborate to enable 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to deliver broadband connectivity at gigabit speeds to homes and businesses.

Airtel pointed its 5G solutions, including FWA services, will be able to deliver multi-gigabit Internet speeds wirelessly to customers, through which customers will be able to download GB sized file in seconds and watch 4K video streaming across smartphones and computing devices easily.

"There is a compelling case to accelerate the roll-out of SG networks in India, as it will help fast-track the country's socio-economic growth and development,” Rajen Vagadia, President, Qualcomm India said.

Recently, Airtel became India's first telecom company to demonstrate 5G over a live commercial network in the city of Hyderabad.

India has not yet auctioned 5G airwaves but telecom companies are getting prepared to roll out services as soon as possible.