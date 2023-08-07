Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access based on 5G

August 07, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Airtel on Monday launched Xstream AirFiber, a fixed wireless access based on 5G, for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai. The telecom service provider aims to serve fiber dark areas with the Xstream AirFiber.

Airtel said it plans to launch Xstream AirFiber service in multiple cities and scale up nationally in a phased manner.

“It will address the last mile connectivity issue in both rural and urban India where access to fiber infrastructure is a challenge,” said Airtel.

The Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device with in-built Wi-Fi 6 technology that can connect up to 64 devices, Airtel claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Airtel Xstream AirFiber service is available at ₹799 plan, which offers up to 100Mbps speed. The plan can be availed for a duration of six months with a one-time refundable security deposit of ₹2,500.

“While fiber to the home will always define the best experience of Wi-Fi at home, AirFiber helps bridge the experience gap for everyone else. Today, we are delighted to launch Xstream AirFiber for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai with a pan-India rollout planned soon,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business Bharti Airtel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.