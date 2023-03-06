HamberMenu
Airtel announces 5G coverage in 125 new cities

Airtel has expanded its 5G network to 125 new cities covering a total of 265 cities across India in total

March 06, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Airtel on Monday expanded its 5G network to 125 new cities covering a total of 265 cities across India in total. The New Delhi-based network service provider aims to cover entire regions by March next year.

“Airtel 5G Plus will provide superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos,” said Airtel in a press statement.

One fourth of India’s population now covered by 5G: Report

Airtel’s competitor, Reliance Jio claims 5G coverage in 300+ locations on the Standalone (SA) network. Airtel’s 5G expansion relies on Non-standalone (NSA) mode.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

“At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll-out 125 more cities today. Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

