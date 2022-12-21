Airtel launches 5G services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal

December 21, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Airtel said it plans to augment 5G network making its services available across Gandhinagar over time.

PTI

Bharti Airtel launged launches 5G services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The company also announced the roll out of 5G services in Imphal.

In a statement anouncing that 5G services have gone live in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the company said that the services are currently operational at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur and other key locations in Gandhinagar town.

Airtel said it plans to augment the network making its services available across the city over time.

"Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out," the telco said.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy the high speed network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel `5G Plus' will bolster the full portfolio of services that the company offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

In a separate statement on the launch of 5G in Imphal (Manipur), Airtel said the high speed services are currently operational at Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and other select locations.

"Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," the company said.

Earlier, in November Airtel rolled out 5G services in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast as part of its ongoing effort to make 5G services available for customers in a phased manner.

