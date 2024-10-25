AirPods 4 ANC Review: Impressive Listening Experience in an Open-Ear Design

At the iPhone 16 launch in September, Apple introduced its upgraded audio lineup with the AirPods 4. Available in two variants—the standard AirPods 4 and a premium version with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)—these earbuds aim to satisfy a range of user needs. After two weeks of using the AirPods 4 ANC, I found them capable of delivering high-quality audio with various smart features in an open-ear design. However, they also have some limitations, which I’ll cover in this review.

Design and Comfort

The AirPods 4 ANC is lightweight and portable, weighing only 34.7 grams, which makes it easy to slip into a pocket. The convenience of carrying them around, though, does come with some responsibility to keep them safe. This device comes with an IP54 rating, making them splash and dust resistant, but not waterproof.

Apple says, they designed these AirPods after analysing thousands of ear shapes and over 50 million data points to ensure a comfortable fit—and the company’s claim holds true. The fit was comfortable and secure, even while walking and bending down to pick things up. They stayed put during light jogging, though I found they tended to slip out while sprinting. This is one scenario where silicone tips would have been helpful.

The earbuds’ stems are short and force-sensitive, similar to previous models, so you need to press the stem to answer calls or play music. However, there’s no option to control volume directly on the earbuds. The only way to adjust volume is by asking Siri to do so, which feels like a missed opportunity since most users prefer direct volume control.

Audio Quality and Smart Features

The AirPods 4 ANC represents a substantial advancement in Apple’s audio technology. At its core is a new acoustic architecture paired with a low-distortion driver that delivers clear sound across all frequencies. The high dynamic range amplifier reproduces notes with impressive clarity and depth. These AirPods also feature Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, which creates a near-immersive experience by adapting to real-time movements. A set of sensors personalises audio and significantly reduces ambient noise.

Dual beamforming microphones focus on the user’s voice while effectively minimising background noise during calls. In a Zoom meeting from a mildly noisy location, I was surprised by the call quality, which was clear and well-optimised. Regular phone calls also sounded noticeably better, thanks to the inward-facing microphone that adjusts audio in real-time. This feature, combined with spatial audio, proved especially useful while on the phone in a busy park. Motion detectors further enhanced call quality by reducing external noise.

Controls and Convenience

The new H2 chipset enhances the functionality of the AirPods 4 ANC, making interactions feel more intuitive. The Voice Isolation technology, as mentioned earlier, ensures clear calls regardless of background noise, while gesture controls let you respond to calls by nodding or shaking your head, a feature that worked reliably well. Button sensors on the stem allow you to play and pause music, answer and end calls, and activate Siri. However, as noted earlier, there’s no volume control on the earbuds, likely due to Apple’s Personalized Audio setting, which adapts volume levels based on ambient noise. This feature proved useful when I moved between noisy and quiet environments while jogging outdoors, with the AirPods seamlessly adjusting the volume to match the environment. Still, for users who prefer manual control, Siri can adjust the volume on request, though I found Siri’s response times a bit slow and sometimes I needed to speak louder to activate it.

Battery Life and ANC

The AirPods 4 comes with a redesigned, compact charging case that’s 10% smaller than its predecessor but offers an impressive 30 hours of total battery life. The case is compatible with USB-C charging and supports Apple Watch and Qi-certified chargers.

With ANC on, the earbuds themselves last for about 3.5 to 4 hours. As Apple’s first earbuds to incorporate ANC in an open-ear design, the AirPods 4 ANC does a commendable job of reducing ambient noise, thanks to enhanced microphones and the H2 chipset. While there is a noticeable difference in ANC when compared to silicone-tipped AirPods, one will realise the importance of ANC when the transparency mode is turned on. Adaptive Audio intelligence adjusts ANC based on the environment, and the Conversation Awareness feature, formerly only in the AirPods Pro, automatically lowers media volume when you start talking to someone nearby, making it easy to shift between listening and conversation.

Verdict

The AirPods 4 ANC marks a notable evolution in Apple’s audio lineup, blending comfort, convenience, and advanced features. The addition of ANC to an open-ear design is particularly impressive, making these earbuds an appealing choice for casual listeners. Priced at ₹17,900, the AirPods 4 ANC is available at the Apple Store and other major retailers.