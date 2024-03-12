GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in the platform's listings worldwide

Airbnb says it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

March 12, 2024 10:24 am | Updated 10:27 am IST

AP
Airbnb says it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras.

Airbnb says it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Airbnb said Monday that it's banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it is seeking to “simplify” its security-camera policy while prioritizing privacy.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community," Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said in a prepared statement.

X may lose up to $75 million by year-end on advertiser exodus

Airbnb had allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas, as long as the locations of the cameras were disclosed on the listings page. Under the new policy, hosts will still be allowed to use doorbell cameras and noise-decibel monitors, which are only allowed in common spaces, as long as the location and presence of the devices are disclosed.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Airbnb expects the policy update to impact a small number of hosts because the majority of its listings do not report having indoor security cameras.

The policy change will take effect April 30. In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month, Airbnb said its bookings and revenue rose, and the company said demand remains strong.

