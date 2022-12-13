Air travel to increase biometric and metaverse applications

December 13, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

The use of new digital IDs could include the use of biometrics to verify people’s faces with their travel documents.

The Hindu Bureau

Face detection and recognition technology | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Forecasts for air travel indicate an increase in the use of new digital IDs, and metaverse applications to prepare for air travel, according to a report from Biometric Updates, a news outlet that focusses on the global biometrics market.

The use of new digital IDs could include the use of biometrics to verify people’s faces with their travel documents, real-time watching that uses facial recognition cameras, and touchless access control to identify authorised personnel. 

The forecast that there could be increased use of biometrics in airports is based on an infographic released by Israel-based recognition expert, Oosto, the report shared. 

Increasing use of the metaverse, which will become commonplace by 2030, to help passengers prepare for, pay for or endure air travel, will also increase according to the report. 

The forecast also includes a research report from Amadeus, a travel technology company, that foresees the metaverse becoming a medium for exploring a destination or reliving the experience later. 

