‘AI upskilling: Seven in ten professionals raring to go’ 

New research from LinkedIn reveals that over 8 in 10 professionals (81%) in India are alive to the reality that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would transform their jobs. And seven out of 10 Indian professionals (71%) are ready to “flow with the stream”, learn more about AI, even if they do not know where to start.

In fact, 68% of the workforce admits to already using generative AI in their job, with one in two professionals (50%) trying out generative AI tools like ChatGPT, the LinkedIn data shows.

Millennials (54%) are leading the usage of ChatGPT followed by GenZ (46%) professionals, the LinkedIn research reveals.

The LinkedIn study further notes that Indian professionals are demonstrating greater curiosity and enthusiasm for the future ahead with 66% of them feeling they should know more about AI. This need to appear ‘in the know’ might be stemming from the fact that 65% believe their colleagues are better versed in AI than they are, the study adds.

When asked about how they think AI would help move their career forward, 57% of professionals said it would make them more confident at work by giving them faster access to knowledge, while 43% said they would get a quicker promotion as they would be able to focus on work that adds more value.

Many are already thinking of ways it can help them be more productive, with 79% planning to use AI to solve problems/ overcome obstacles at work; and 74% saying it will take boring tasks off their plates so they can focus on work that excites them the most, the study says.

Over 7 in 10 professionals (75%) have progression on their mind as they plan to use it for career advice, it adds.

Work-life balance

More than half of India’s workforce believes AI can make their jobs easier and therefore increase job satisfaction (55%) and help them achieve greater work-life balance (74%).

As AI can take away some of the drudgery of their daily jobs, professionals are hoping to have more job satisfaction and lead an improved quality of life. Professionals are also keen to invest their freed up time in strengthening their professional networks (45%) and learning new skills for their job (48%).

LinkedIn’s India Editorial Lead and Career Expert Nirajita Banerjee says: “This is undoubtedly an era of change with generative AI gaining more prominence in the workplace. While getting up to speed can be challenging, it is encouraging to see people focus on the positives that AI can bring to their working lives.

Nine in 10 (90%) professionals in India believe that AI will be an invisible teammate in the next five years and with their time freed up, many are looking to invest in themselves by learning new skills, focusing on more creative and strategic work, and growing their professional network, all which are strong career boosters.”

According to a communication from LinkedIn, to help professionals develop AI skills, LinkedIn is unlocking its AI LinkedIn Learning courses for free until December 15, 2023.

