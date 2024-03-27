AI set to transform debt collection in U.S., bias worries remain

March 27, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - WASHINGTON

Artificial intelligence is about to transform Valerie Ingold's industry - debt collection - and she says it is about time.

"When you started a collections agency, you used to need a phone and a filing cabinet. We've progressed from there, but we're slow adopters," said Ingold, managing director of Commercial Collection Corp. in New York.

"With AI, ChatGPT and the advances, I think it's really going to level the playing field for us," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're on the cusp of it. This is the future."

More than 73 million Americans – more than 20% - have a bill in collections, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Almost 60% of those are for medical debt, followed by phone and utility arrears, the agency said last year.

Ingold works with commercial rather than consumer collections, which deals with the particularly sensitive issue of individual debts, but both are quickly looking to tap into the new efficiencies promised by AI tools.

Ingold sees the prospect as both exciting and worrisome.

"It's a scary prospect, certainly, and there's a lot to be concerned about. We're kind of living in the future here."

Only a little more than 10% of collections companies are currently using AI-driven tools, but 60% are considering or working toward doing so, according to the TransUnion credit reporting agency.

Companies are looking to predict who is willing or able to pay, virtually negotiate payments and "segment and profile customers", the company found.

AI is "the hot new topic," said Joann Needleman, a member at law firm Clark Hill who advises the collections industry, noting the sector is seeing an "explosion of technology".

"Those algorithms are very exciting to financial services providers – they'll tell you who will pay and who will not," said her colleague, senior counsel Aryeh D. Derman.

Needleman and Derman said the new tools could prove a major help to companies in complying with consumer protection rules, while some could see AI-driven chatbots as less embarrassing to talk with about one's debts than a human.

"The beauty of AI is you can throw a bunch of factors into a machine, and it spits out – here's a list of who you should call," Derman said of collections companies.

But he warned it would be extremely important for firms to be able to monitor what exactly is going into those algorithms.

"You have sort of entrusted a machine to tell you what (accounts) to work."

Racial disparities

AI holds promise as "a vehicle for better debt collection," said Ronald S. Flagg, president of Legal Services Corporation, the country's largest funder of civil legal aid.

"If (debt collectors) were able to efficiently review the data about the cases they have in greater depth," thereby reducing the number of cases filed against debtors, "they could use AI to make debt collection smarter and easier," Flagg said.

Still, he worries about exacerbating longstanding concerns and introducing new ones – bias in the data, possible harassment of debtors and even overwhelming an already heavily burdened court system.

"It could be a vehicle for good, or a vehicle for further abuse and unfairness in the debt collection justice system," said Flagg.

Researchers have long found racial disparities in who faces debt collection, including who is sued or even who gets contacted in the first place, said April Kuehnhoff, a senior attorney with the National Consumer Law Center.

AI tools could exacerbate those concerns.