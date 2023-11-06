HamberMenu
AI scientist Kai-Fu Lee’s startup releases open-source model on par with the best

Called Yi-34B, the model is bilingual (English and Chinese) and much smaller than its competitors.

November 06, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Kai Fu-Lee unveiled an open-source model yesterday that beats some of the best AI models. REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Kai Fu-Lee unveiled an open-source model yesterday that beats some of the best AI models. REUTERS | Photo Credit: Reuters

Computer scientist and author of bestselling book ‘AI Superpowers,’ Kai Fu-Lee unveiled an open-source model yesterday that beats some of the best AI models like Llama 2’s 70 billion-parameter model and GPT-3.5 at certain benchmarks. Called Yi-34B, the model is bilingual (English and Chinese) and much smaller than its competitors.

Lee, who formerly was a head at Google China launched his own AI startup called 01.AI in late March that started operating in June. In an interview with Bloomberg, Lee stated that the company is now valued at $1 billion after a funding round that included participation from Alibaba Cloud, Sinovation Ventures and undisclosed investors.

Lee went on to announce the model while sharing that it had ranked first at a list of pre-trained LLMs made by AI platform, Hugging Face.

Indian engineering student builds AI model for real-time sign language translation

“I must say China is now behind the U.S. in the LLM ecosystem momentum. The underlying vision for me to start 01AI_Yi is to make better AI accessible to more people. We are glad our first moderate-size Yi-34B performs competitively at a global level. More to come soon after this base model,” Lee tweeted out yesterday on microblogging platform X.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Lee is also the chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures, a VC firm that manages $3 billion worth of funds for high-tech assets.

