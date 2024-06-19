AI scientist Geoffrey Hinton joins CuspAI, aims to use AI to combat climate change

AI scientist Geoffrey Hinton announced that he is joining CuspAI, in order to use AI to combat climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited to share that I have joined the advisory board of @cusp_ai who have today come out of stealth mode and are using cutting edge AI to tackle one of the most urgent problems we as society face: climate change,” Hinton posted on X.

Dubbed the ‘Godfather of AI,’ Hinton has frequently warned that the uncontrolled and unregulated advance of AI could result in the extinction of humans.

ADVERTISEMENT

He quit his position at Google around a year ago in order to raise the alarm about AI.

CuspAI’s X account only had six posts, but the organisation said that it had emerged from “stealth” and was making public its $30 million seed financing round.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ADVERTISEMENT

Some investors included Hoxton Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Giant Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, LocalGlobe, Northzone, Touring Capital, FJ Labs, Tiferes Ventures, and Zero Prime Ventures.

According to its post, CuspAI is working on material sciences with the help of AI, in order to achieve more eco-friendly designs that will “tackle some of society’s most critical challenges.”

The company further announced a partnership with French scientist Yann LeCun, who is currently the chief AI scientist at Meta.

CuspAI will also be working with Meta’s FAIR team to develop advanced materials for carbon capture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.