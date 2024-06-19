GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AI scientist Geoffrey Hinton joins CuspAI, aims to use AI to combat climate change

Often dubbed the ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton has been vocal in calling out the risks of AI, as he announced he was joining CuspAI

Published - June 19, 2024 11:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Geoffrey Hinton is an AI scientist and former employee of Google [File]

Geoffrey Hinton is an AI scientist and former employee of Google [File] | Photo Credit: AP

AI scientist Geoffrey Hinton announced that he is joining CuspAI, in order to use AI to combat climate change.

“I’m excited to share that I have joined the advisory board of @cusp_ai who have today come out of stealth mode and are using cutting edge AI to tackle one of the most urgent problems we as society face: climate change,” Hinton posted on X.

Dubbed the ‘Godfather of AI,’ Hinton has frequently warned that the uncontrolled and unregulated advance of AI could result in the extinction of humans.

He quit his position at Google around a year ago in order to raise the alarm about AI.

CuspAI’s X account only had six posts, but the organisation said that it had emerged from “stealth” and was making public its $30 million seed financing round.

Is AI beating human intelligence? | The Interface podcast - Episode 1

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Some investors included Hoxton Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Giant Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, LocalGlobe, Northzone, Touring Capital, FJ Labs, Tiferes Ventures, and Zero Prime Ventures.

According to its post, CuspAI is working on material sciences with the help of AI, in order to achieve more eco-friendly designs that will “tackle some of society’s most critical challenges.”

The company further announced a partnership with French scientist Yann LeCun, who is currently the chief AI scientist at Meta.

CuspAI will also be working with Meta’s FAIR team to develop advanced materials for carbon capture.

