AI research firm ASAPP to open first India office in Bengaluru

ASAPP is opening its first India office in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: ASAPP

ASAPP, the AI cloud company for contact centers, is opening its first India office in Bengaluru.

The company plans to grow its engineering team globally with the opening of the Bengaluru office, which will be led by Chief Technology Officer, Priya Vijayarajendran, the company said.

Vijayarajendran joined ASAPP in March after her three-year stint at Microsoft as head of data and AI.

ASAPP currently operates in New York, Mountain View, Bozeman, and Buenos Aires. The company’s clients include EY, Jetblue among others.

The expansion to India is aimed at capitalizing massive transformation contact centres are undergoing , and to tap growing opportunities in cloud technology.

Enterprises across the globe are investing in cloud technology to optimise costs, automate, maximise agent productivity and improve customer experience, ASAPP said in a statement.

The AI cloud company is serving global brands across different sectors like travel, hospitality, retail and has grown 100% over the last year.

Consumers of various services like travel, media, hospitality, retail, and financial services are demanding more from their customer support interactions, the company said.

According to an estimate by tech company IBM, 270 billion calls are made to the customer service each year.