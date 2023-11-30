AI integration and localisation key elements in Google’s top apps of 2023 in India

November 30, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

Google announced the best apps and games of 2023 in India. The top apps for the year include a voice app helping non-native English speakers improve their proficiency and an e-commerce app catering to the fashion choices of Gen Z users.

While self-care, personal growth, and e-commerce apps dominated app innovations, gaming continued to see strong momentum in the country. In gaming, casual sports, role-playing, and action dominated downloads and monthly active users, as Google shared in a blog post.

Games from Indian developers reached over 2.5 billion monthly active users in 190 markets on Google Play.

Developers also took to AI to build and offer enhanced user experiences across categories such as learning, wellness, e-commerce, and more.

The best app of the year title was bagged by Level SuperMind. The app is designed to help people improve mindfulness with personalised AI-enabled paths comprising a mix of meditation, exercises, journals, and sleep stories.

In the best with AI category, Stimuler took the top spot. The app uses AI-powered voice technology to help people improve their English-speaking skills. Alongside Stimuler stood SwiftChat, another app that makes use of AI to assist students and teachers.

In the self-care and personal growth category, the therapy app THAP: Your Happiness Gym was rated as the top app. In personal growth, Infinity Learn and upGrad were noted as the top apps, alongside AmbitionBox, an app dedicated to helping people make more informed career decisions.

In e-commerce, NEWME was mentioned as the top app. The app caters predominantly to Gen Z and offers customised offerings for audiences in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Blissclub and Unsweetened Beauty were other top apps in the e-commerce category. The apps cater to apparel and beauty products respectively and make use of AI-powered algorithms for expert suggestions.

In the games category, Monopoly Go! took the lead, followed by the Subway Surfers crew, with Subway Surfers Blast winning the Users’ Choice game award. Additionally, titles like Mighty Doom were adjudged the winner in the Best Pick Up & Play category.

Battlegrounds Mobile India captured the interest of the gaming community with a host of new updates, making it one of the winners in the Best Ongoing Game category. The sports game EA SPORTS FC Mobile Soccer also found a spot in the Best Ongoing Game category, mirroring the growing popularity of sports titles among Indian gamers.

Winners in 2023 showcased a rise in localisation of games for India, with global developers increasingly incorporating features, references, and experiences that resonate with gamers in the country. Battle Stars: 4v4 TDM & BR won the spot for the Best Made in India game. Global titles also incorporated Indian elements, with games like Road to Valor: Empires adding Indian warriors, and Pokémon Go being offered in Hindi.