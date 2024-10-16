AI firm Perplexity offers a peek into a new financial analysis tool

AI company Perplexity revealed a work-in-progress finance-centric platform that would let users look up companies’ financial information, carry out comparisons, and study past earnings data.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Real-time stock quotes. Historical earning reports. Industry peer comparisons. Detailed analysis of company financials. All with delightful UI,” posted Perplexity on X, along with a video clip showing how the new offering would work.

The video clip showcased how a user could look up, for example, Nvidia’s financial information and see its earnings history in the form of data visualisations. Apart from this, they can look up questions about the company and track its stock price trajectory.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas also hailed the new offering and praised the “just delightful” user interface (UI).

While the company’s offering appears to be moving towards a search engine-like model, Perplexity has faced allegations of plagiarism and copyright violations, soon after which it launched a revenue-sharing model for news publishers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.