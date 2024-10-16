ADVERTISEMENT

AI firm Perplexity offers a peek into a new financial analysis tool

Published - October 16, 2024 01:51 pm IST

AI company Perplexity has offered a glimpse of what the ‘Perplexity for Finance’ offering and its UI could look like

The Hindu Bureau

The AI company Perplexity has offered a sneak peek at ‘Perplexity for Finance’ [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AI company Perplexity revealed a work-in-progress finance-centric platform that would let users look up companies’ financial information, carry out comparisons, and study past earnings data.

“Real-time stock quotes. Historical earning reports. Industry peer comparisons. Detailed analysis of company financials. All with delightful UI,” posted Perplexity on X, along with a video clip showing how the new offering would work.

Perplexity AI to launch ads on search platform by fourth quarter

The video clip showcased how a user could look up, for example, Nvidia’s financial information and see its earnings history in the form of data visualisations. Apart from this, they can look up questions about the company and track its stock price trajectory.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas also hailed the new offering and praised the “just delightful” user interface (UI).

While the company’s offering appears to be moving towards a search engine-like model, Perplexity has faced allegations of plagiarism and copyright violations, soon after which it launched a revenue-sharing model for news publishers.

