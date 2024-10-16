GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI firm Perplexity offers a peek into a new financial analysis tool

AI company Perplexity has offered a glimpse of what the ‘Perplexity for Finance’ offering and its UI could look like

Published - October 16, 2024 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The AI company Perplexity has offered a sneak peek at ‘Perplexity for Finance’ [File]

The AI company Perplexity has offered a sneak peek at ‘Perplexity for Finance’ [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AI company Perplexity revealed a work-in-progress finance-centric platform that would let users look up companies’ financial information, carry out comparisons, and study past earnings data.

“Real-time stock quotes. Historical earning reports. Industry peer comparisons. Detailed analysis of company financials. All with delightful UI,” posted Perplexity on X, along with a video clip showing how the new offering would work.

Perplexity AI to launch ads on search platform by fourth quarter

The video clip showcased how a user could look up, for example, Nvidia’s financial information and see its earnings history in the form of data visualisations. Apart from this, they can look up questions about the company and track its stock price trajectory.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas also hailed the new offering and praised the “just delightful” user interface (UI).

While the company’s offering appears to be moving towards a search engine-like model, Perplexity has faced allegations of plagiarism and copyright violations, soon after which it launched a revenue-sharing model for news publishers.

Published - October 16, 2024 01:51 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.