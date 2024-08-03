GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AI chipmaker Nvidia launches tools for developers building humanoid robots

The company aims to address the need for vast amounts of data required to train robots by allowing developers to generate large amounts of synthetic data from a handful human tasks

Published - August 03, 2024 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia has announced a new suite of services and tools at Siggraph 2024 to speed up development of humanoid robots. 

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia has announced a new suite of services and tools at Siggraph 2024 to speed up development of humanoid robots.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia has announced a new suite of services and tools at Siggraph 2024 to speed up development of humanoid robots. The AI chipmaker has made its tools available to developers and software makers for training and building advanced humanoid robots. 

The company introduced the new Nvidia NIM microservices and frameworks for robot simulation and learning as well as the Nvidia OSMO for running multi-stage robotics workloads and a remote-control workflow that helps developers train robots with small amounts of data. 

“The next wave of AI is robotics and one of the most exciting developments is humanoid robots,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said at Siggraph 2024. “We’re advancing the entire NVIDIA robotics stack, opening access for worldwide humanoid developers and companies to use the platforms, acceleration libraries and AI models best suited for their needs.”

Nvidia to make a new AI chip every year to avoid slowdown

The company aims to address the need for vast amounts of data required to train robots by allowing developers to generate large amounts of synthetic data from a handful human tasks.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier in March this year, Nvidia introduced Project GR00T, an initiative to develop general-purpose foundation model for humanoid robots that is able to process multimodal instructions. 

Several other companies have been making steady progress in humanoid robotics including Tesla which unveiled its general-purpose Optimus robot. A week ago, CEO Elon Musk claimed that the company will start deploying humanoid robots internally by next year. 

