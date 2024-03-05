GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI chatbot rivalry accelerates again with new Claude chatbots from Anthropic, an OpenAI rival

The race to build the smartest artificial intelligence chatbot completed another lap Monday when startup Anthropic unveiled a new AI model it says is more than advanced than those before it

March 05, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST - SAN FRANCISCO

AP
While OpenAI has closely tied itself to its business partner Microsoft, Anthropic’s primary cloud computing partner is Amazon [File]

While OpenAI has closely tied itself to its business partner Microsoft, Anthropic’s primary cloud computing partner is Amazon [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The race to build the smartest artificial intelligence chatbot completed another lap on Monday when startup Anthropic unveiled a new AI model it says is more advanced than those before it.

San Francisco-based Anthropic, an OpenAI rival started by former leaders at the ChatGPT maker, announced Claude 3 — the third generation of its large language model.

While OpenAI has closely tied itself to its business partner Microsoft, Anthropic's primary cloud computing partner is Amazon, which has said it would invest up to $4 billion in the company. Another cloud provider, Google, has also invested in Anthropic.

ALSO READ
Microsoft inks deal with France's Mistral AI, an OpenAI rival that has its own chatbot

All of the partnerships have attracted scrutiny from U.S. antitrust enforcers at the Federal Trade Commission, which is expecting more information later this month in response to compulsory orders it sent the companies.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new Claude 3 models come in three versions, all of which have computer vision capabilities that enable them to analyse what's in a photo, chart or graph. But they won't generate new images, avoiding the troubles that forced Google to recently shut down a feature of its Gemini chatbot over how it was depicting race and ethnicity.

The most advanced and priciest, called Claude 3 Opus, beats OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 and Google's Gemini Ultra in certain multiple-choice tests that are used to measure a chatbot's capabilities, according to Anthropic.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.