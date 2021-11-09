AI can help overcome challenges in conventional chips, IBM’s top engineer says

09 November 2021 20:10 IST

Christian Jacobi, IBM Distinguished Engineer and Chief Architect for IBM Z Processor Design, explains the importance of AI-powered computer chips.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is growing in the semiconductor industry where AI-powered chips are powering data centres. The AI chip market is projected to grow by about $73 billion by 2025, according to research firm Technavio.

Tech giant IBM has developed several semiconductor products and technologies, including their recently launched Telum, which is the company’s first processor to include on-chip AI acceleration. In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Christian Jacobi, IBM Distinguished Engineer and Chief Architect for IBM Z Processor Design, explains the importance of AI-powered computer chips.

This interview has been edited for brevity.

What are the benefits of an AI-powered chip?

There is enormous horsepower required to keep up with enterprise-grade AI. Today, even the fastest systems tend to react seconds, minutes, or hours after the transaction happens, and tend to be quite compute-intensive. By leveraging technology like IBM Telum, we can use AI to help overcome traditional challenges associated with conventional chips.

However, we will still see our clients need to leverage IBM Z to improve the performance of everyday tasks.

How does the semiconductor industry use AI?

In traditional computing systems calculations were performed by repeatedly transferring instructions and data between memory and processors. But AI workloads have much higher computational requirements and operate on large quantities of data. So, as you infuse AI into application workflows, it is critical to have a heterogeneous system consisting of both CPU and AI cores that are tightly integrated on the same chip to support very low-latency AI inference.

This horsepower is necessary to keep up with the demands of enterprise-grade AI solutions. AI model sizes are getting larger, as are the datasets they’re relying on, and the systems used to deploy them are getting increasingly complex.

How does an integrated AI accelerator, like the one used in Telum, improve a chip’s ability to handle demanding workloads?

IBM Z systems have long been optimised to handle the most demanding enterprise workloads. Each system is capable of running tens of thousands of complex business transactions every second, with utmost reliability and security. IBM Z processors can also leverage embedded accelerators to improve the performance of everyday tasks like cryptography, compression, and sorting.

Increasingly, clients are leveraging AI technologies to improve their businesses, e.g., detecting fraud or assessing risk. These AI insights are especially valuable if they can be obtained in real-time, as transactions are processed to influence the transaction’s outcome -- for example, to stop a fraudulent transaction from even completing. The Telum AI accelerator is designed with these use cases in mind.

IBM Telum processor capability is to run large-scale enterprise workloads paired with AI capabilities. Embedding AI into such workloads will provide tremendous opportunities for our clients to optimise their businesses by leveraging the insights they gain from their data in real-time.

What is IBM’s full-stack approach to system design?

IBM Systems are designed from the ground up, meaning they are co-optimising silicon technology, hardware, firmware, operating systems, and middleware—for our clients’ most critical workloads. Because we optimise across every part of the stack, everything is tightly integrated to achieve low latency and high-security levels.

For example, Telum adds a new integrated AI accelerator with more than 6 TFLOPs compute capacity per chip. Every core has access to this accelerator and can dynamically leverage the entire compute capacity to minimise inference latency. Due to the centralised accelerator architecture with direct connection to the cache infrastructure, Telum is designed to enable extremely low latency inference for response-time sensitive workloads. With planned system support for up to 200 TFLOPs, the AI acceleration is also designed to scale up to the requirements of the most demanding workloads.

Could you highlight how Telum’s design is different from earlier chips developed by IBM?

Up until now, there are chips that are dedicated to AI. And there are server processors that run enterprise workloads like databases and transactions. The Telum chip brings those capabilities together to enable our clients to embed AI directly into their transaction workloads. The Telum processor’s AI capabilities have been specifically designed for low latency, real-time AI, so that it can be embedded in transaction workloads.

The microprocessor contains 8 processor cores, clocked at over 5GHz, with each core supported by a redesigned 32MB private level-2 cache. The level-2 caches interact to form a 256MB virtual Level-3 and 2GB Level-4 cache. Along with improvements to the processor core itself, the 1.5x growth of cache per core over the z15 generation is designed to enable a significant increase in both per-thread performance and total capacity IBM can deliver in the next generation IBM Z system. Telum’s performance improvements are vital for rapid response times in complex transaction systems, significantly when augmented with real-time AI inference.

Telum also features significant innovation in security, with transparent encryption of main memory. Telum’s Secure Execution improvements are designed to provide increased performance and usability for Hyper Protected Virtual Servers and trusted execution environments, making Telum an optimal choice for processing sensitive data in Hybrid Cloud architectures. The predecessor IBM z15 chip was designed to enable industry-leading seven nines availability for IBM Z and LinuxONE systems. Telum is engineered to further improve availability with key innovations, including a redesigned 8-channel memory interface capable of tolerating complete channel or Dual In-line Memory Module (DIMM) failures and designed to recover data transparently without impacting response time.