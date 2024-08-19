After Swiggy, Zomato launches ‘group ordering’ feature

Zomato announced on Sunday (August 18, 2024) a new feature for group orders. Company founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal shared the update on LinkedIn, saying users can share a link with their friends so “everyone can add to the cart seamlessly, making ordering together faster and easier.”

This means that users won’t have to pass around the phone when in a group setting while placing an order.

“We’re gradually making it available to all customers. If the feature is available to you, try it for your house party tonight and let us know how it goes,” Goyal added.

Rival food delivery platform Swiggy launched a similar feature a few days ago.

Just last month, Zomato had introduced a feature for users to be able to delete their order history.

