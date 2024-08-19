GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After Swiggy, Zomato launches ‘group ordering’ feature

This means that users won’t have to pass around the phone when in a group setting while placing an order

Published - August 19, 2024 10:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Zomato announced a new feature for group orders.

FILE PHOTO: Zomato announced a new feature for group orders. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Zomato announced on Sunday (August 18, 2024) a new feature for group orders. Company founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal shared the update on LinkedIn, saying users can share a link with their friends so “everyone can add to the cart seamlessly, making ordering together faster and easier.” 

This means that users won’t have to pass around the phone when in a group setting while placing an order.

Swiggy, Zomato hike platform fees; online food delivery to cost more

“We’re gradually making it available to all customers. If the feature is available to you, try it for your house party tonight and let us know how it goes,” Goyal added.

Rival food delivery platform Swiggy launched a similar feature a few days ago. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Just last month, Zomato had introduced a feature for users to be able to delete their order history.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.