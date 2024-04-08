ADVERTISEMENT

After Netflix, Disney to take aim at users who share their account passwords

April 08, 2024 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

From this summer, Disney will focus on pushing users towards paying for their own account rather than borrowing other people’s passwords

The Hindu Bureau

Disney shares jumped by 20.55% in the past year [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Disney, from this summer, will take aim at users who borrow subscribers’ passwords as the platform seeks to widen its profit margin, according to a CNBC report based on an interview with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The company will launch its campaign against password sharing in June in “just a few countries and a few markets” and then “grow significantly with a full rollout in September.”

Speaking about Disney’s growth in the streaming space, Iger said, “In a very, very short period of time we find ourselves second to Netflix in terms of global subscribers for a pure streaming business,” but noted there were large losses and highlighted the need for a growth-oriented business.

To achieve this, the Disney chief listed some goals such as better customer engagement, enhanced recommendation engines, and also pointed to the latest Hulu integration as a pull factor, with recently added shows such as Shogun drawing in new watchers.

Disney faces backlash over use of generated AI in ‘Loki’ poster

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Disney shares jumped by 20.55% in the past year.

Even as Netflix launched a crackdown on password sharers in 2023 and also raised subscription fees, it ended up adding over 16 million subscribers in the first nine months of 2023, reported AP.

However, a number of streaming app subscribers criticised the move, pointing out that password sharing limitations penalised users whose family members live in different households, and defeated the purpose of paying to watch content on multiple devices at once.

