After iPhone 16, Apple may launch iPhone SE with A18 chip and OLED screen

Published - July 23, 2024 10:03 am IST

Apple’s potential iPhone SE 4, if released as part of the iPhone 17 series lineup, could come with the A18 chip and an OLED screen

The Hindu Bureau

An Apple iPhone SE from 2016 [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Though Apple is yet to announce its iPhone 16 lineup, speculation around the iPhone 17 lineup and a more affordable iPhone SE is mounting. Ice Universe, a handle on the Chinese social platform Weibo, speculated that Apple could launch an affordable iPhone SE 4 model next year along with the iPhone 17 series.

The device is expected to come with an A18 chip, an OLED screen, and a bigger display, per the user, 9to5 mac reported.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple iPhone 16 shipments may not be increased as previously claimed

Apple Intelligence, the company’s package of AI-powered device features and privileges, is also expected to be a huge selling point from the iPhone 16 series onwards.

Apple’s iPhone SE model was usually billed as a smaller and more affordable phone option when compared to its flagship devices, but it is sometimes skipped during the company’s annual launches. The price of the new SE model could be between $499 and $549, per the leak.

The Weibo leaker further predicted that Apple would release the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max next year, with improved screen technology across all the devices.

Apple is also manufacturing more of its devices in India as it gradually reduces its reliance on Chinese factories.

