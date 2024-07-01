After ChatGPT, Apple may link Google’s Gemini with its devices: Report  

Apple is reportedly working on integrating Google’s Gemini in its devices. The integration may be announced later this year, per a report by The Verge.

Rumours of Apple looking to integrate Google’s Gemini have been doing the rounds since the Cupertino-based company said it will integrate Apple devices with ChatGPT.

Apple has been working on integrating AI features in its devices and announced that Apple Intelligence (AI) will be coming to iPhones, iPads and Mac soon. The company reportedly rejected Meta’s Llama models for iPhones as they do not consider Meta’s privacy practices stringent enough. While Apple is doubling down on AI, the company is also hawkish on security in its device.

Apple is expected to allow third-party AI services to generate revenue in the form of in-app purchases. These are being viewed as a stopgap arrangement for the company, as it rolls out its own generative AI system, the report highlighted

