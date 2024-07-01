ADVERTISEMENT

After ChatGPT, Apple may link Google’s Gemini with its devices: Report  

Published - July 01, 2024 02:24 pm IST

Apple is expected to announce one more AI deal that will bring Google Gemini to its devices  

The Hindu Bureau

Apple is reportedly working on integrating Google’s Gemini in its devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is reportedly working on integrating Google’s Gemini in its devices. The integration may be announced later this year, per a report by The Verge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumours of Apple looking to integrate Google’s Gemini have been doing the rounds since the Cupertino-based company said it will integrate Apple devices with ChatGPT.

Apple has been working on integrating AI features in its devices and announced that Apple Intelligence (AI) will be coming to iPhones, iPads and Mac soon. The company reportedly rejected Meta’s Llama models for iPhones as they do not consider Meta’s privacy practices stringent enough. While Apple is doubling down on AI, the company is also hawkish on security in its device.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apple is expected to allow third-party AI services to generate revenue in the form of in-app purchases. These are being viewed as a stopgap arrangement for the company, as it rolls out its own generative AI system, the report highlighted

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US