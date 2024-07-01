GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After ChatGPT, Apple may link Google’s Gemini with its devices: Report  

Apple is expected to announce one more AI deal that will bring Google Gemini to its devices  

Published - July 01, 2024 02:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple is reportedly working on integrating Google’s Gemini in its devices.

Apple is reportedly working on integrating Google’s Gemini in its devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is reportedly working on integrating Google’s Gemini in its devices. The integration may be announced later this year, per a report by The Verge.

Rumours of Apple looking to integrate Google’s Gemini have been doing the rounds since the Cupertino-based company said it will integrate Apple devices with ChatGPT.

Apple has been working on integrating AI features in its devices and announced that Apple Intelligence (AI) will be coming to iPhones, iPads and Mac soon. The company reportedly rejected Meta’s Llama models for iPhones as they do not consider Meta’s privacy practices stringent enough. While Apple is doubling down on AI, the company is also hawkish on security in its device.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple is expected to allow third-party AI services to generate revenue in the form of in-app purchases. These are being viewed as a stopgap arrangement for the company, as it rolls out its own generative AI system, the report highlighted

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.