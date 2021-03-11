After Apple, Epic Games now targets Google in Australian court

The Fortnite maker alleges that Google is restricting competition in payment processing and app distribution on the Play Store.

Epic Games sued Google in Australia, accusing the search giant for using anti-competitive ways to control the app store. Just last month, the Fortnite game maker filed an anti-trust complaint against Apple in European Union for fairer digital platform practices among developers and consumers.

“Google gives the illusion of being open by making arguments about the presence of alternative app stores on its platform or allowing direct downloading of apps from third party providers, but in reality these situations are so rare that they barely make a dent in the monopoly of the Android OS”, said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games.

Google has made it difficult to download apps directly onto Android devices, forcing users to get the apps through the Google Play Store rather than direct downloading from third party-websites, Epic said.

For apps downloaded from Google’s Play Store, developers are forced to use Google’s in-app payment services that take a 30% commission. The Fortnite maker alleges that Google is restricting competition in payment processing and app distribution on the Play Store.

"We believe consumers have the right to install apps from sources of their choosing and developers have the right to compete in a fair marketplace,” Epic said.