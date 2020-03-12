Advice from two successful women developers: be persistent with a great idea

Sairee Chahal, founder of SHEROES, says “you have to be persistent with a great idea... and you have to push it along with serious momentum.” While there have been successes and challenges in the path of many women developers in the country, the next decade seems unfamiliar. MetroPlus speaks with two well-accoladed developers who have some advice for budding aspirants who want to make it big in the industry, not just out of tokenism but for great ideas.

SHEROES founder Sairee Chahal

Sairee has been in this space since 1999 so she has certainly seen some major turning points. “I’ve seen how the tech space has responded to the financial crises which has certainly affected funding for startups — especially women-run ones. The ecosystem now, though, is ready but the resources aren’t stacked as high.” SHEROES is a testament to an equipped ecosystem, being the largest social networking personal app for women.

Gauri Angrish is known for starting one of the most successful apps in the country’s health-tech space: Caredose. Ask her if she would have had the same opportunities five years ago and she notes a “positive evolution for women in tech,” but adds, “I don’t think things have changed drastically enough to be a difference in resources between now and five years ago.”

Ages before Caredose came into being, Gauri was long working in the big pharma industry and came to realise the extent of the problem of medicine non-adherence. “What got me excited about trying to solve this problem was not only the sheer patient numbers but also the fact that in addition to patients, the problem impacted each and every entity in the healthcare spectrum — from pharmaceutical manufacturers to health insurance companies; from providers to public health systems.”

She then quit her corporate job to open a brick and mortar pharmacy shop in Delhi to get a tangible idea of the problems for patients and in the supply chain. The research then culminated in Caredose, an app which helps people keep a track of medicine dosages every day.

Caredose founder Gauri Angrish

The value of education

Gauri says, “I think the most impactful change has been in education. A lot of the universities are building programs that encourage women to explore the world of technology. Additionally, they also carve out opportunities with companies which give the students early exposure and therefore interest in becoming a woman in tech.” She concludes that for everything else, it has been great to see “the positive evolution towards a more equality driven mindset. However, I feel we still have a long way to go.”

Does Sairee have any advice for women starting out in the tech space? “The reality of the startup industry is that few will make it,” she states, “but it is truly more difficult for women. You have to be ready mentally and emotionally for the rejection because it is just a part of the game.” She admits it can get lonely, though, but continues, “I think the past few and next few years will see a huge growth for collaborating, which is a big movement in all spaces. Technologists often find opportunity for this when they use the same coding language or something niche like that. It is very special. This how the community mobilises for stronger knowledge transfer; you never stop learning. Women are naturally inclined towards community building.”

Both SHEROES and Caredose are available on App Store and Google Play.