Adobe's new attribution tool for Photoshop to tackle misleading content

21 October 2020 18:56 IST

The attribution tool captures cryptographically verifiable data such as information about the creator of an image, when the image was created, and how it was created.

Adobe on Tuesday unveiled its content attribution tool for Photoshop, designed to tackle deepfakes and misleading content.

The tool is part of Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) that was launched last year, and is developed with an open standard to offer a secure layer of “tamper-evident” attribution data to photos.

“The more creators distribute content with proper attribution, the more consumers will expect and use that information to make judgement calls, thus minimizing the influence of bad actors and deceptive content,” Adobe said in a blog post.

Creators will be able to access and change attribution data under the content authenticity panel in Photoshop. They can choose to add all data or selectively attach data like thumbnail information, produced by, details about edits and activity, and assets used, depending on their content.

Adobe says CAI will impact photojournalism, creative work, and social media sharing. It will help people understand what to trust online, and will also provide credit to creators for their work.

Adobe’s collaborators for the CAI include Twitter, Microsoft, BBC, Qualcomm, Truepic, WITNESS, and CBC.

The tool will be available to select customers in beta within Photoshop and Behance in the coming weeks, the company said.