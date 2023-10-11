Adobe unveils over 100 new AI features across products and three new Firefly models

October 11, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

At the Adobe MAX conference on Wednesday, the multimedia editing and graphic design company unveiled more than 100 AI features across its Creative Cloud flagship apps, and also announced three new models as it plunges deeper into the generative AI sector.

The new updates will be available to users of Adobe products such as Illustrator, Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Effects, and Adobe Stock. Adobe’s generative AI software Firefly will power the tools which will allow creators to make use of new workflows, edit photos, use the ‘generative fill’ feature to expand images, and enter text to get ready-to-use templates in return.

Many of these features will be available in the Adobe Express all-in-one editor that is available for free as well as across paid tiers. Non-paying Adobe Express members can use a certain number of credits every month to try the AI features, while paid users will enjoy greater privileges with fewer limits.

Adobe also introduced three new models, emphasising on their ability to create safe content for commercial use: Adobe Firefly Image 2 Model, Adobe Firefly Vector Model, and Adobe Firefly Design Model.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, a content credentials feature will let users understand the human or machine source of their images, for legal security.

Firefly Image 2 is said to generate “higher-quality imagery” with more accurate human renders and better text alignment. Firefly Vector Model is meant to produce vector graphics through generative AI, which Adobe claims is the first in the world to do so. The Firefly Design Model will help users create template designs for different paper-based and digital assets like brochures and posters within Adobe Express.

There are other tools which cover the areas of translation and drawing.

“Translate spares users time localizing content with the choice of 45 languages. The new Drawing and Painting capabilities add over 50 fun multicolor paint and decorative brushes, mimicking charcoal, pencil, watercolor textures, plus student-friendly drawing templates, available in the Express for Education offering, to make designing beautiful effects like flowers, hearts and more, simple and quick,” said Adobe in its press note.

David Wadhwani, President, Digital Media Business at Adobe, said there had been over 3 billion image generations to date, including more than a billion in the last month alone, pointing to the rapid adoption of Adobe’s Firefly offering.

The company also showcased its Adobe GenStudio for enterprise content supply chains. This will integrate Creative Cloud, Firefly, Express, Frame.io, Analytics, AEM Assets, and Workfront to help brands create content for their respective assignments.

“Today, generative AI represents the next frontier for businesses to build personalized customer experiences at scale without building more complexity into their operations. At Adobe MAX, we announced pathbreaking generative AI innovations across our Creative Cloud applications that will enable businesses and consumers alike to become productive by generating content experiences that are on-point, personal, scalable and safe for commercial use,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.