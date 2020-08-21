Adobe Lightroom iOS update deletes users’ pictures permanently

The update erased all the photos which were not synced to the lightroom cloud.

Adobe had accidentally deleted photos and presets of users permanently after its lightroom iOS app was updated this week.

The company released an update 5.4.1 after fixing the issue, but said those affected due to 5.4.0 version will not be able to recover their data. The update has erased all photos not synced to the lightroom cloud.

“We know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable. We know how frustrating and upsetting this will be to people affected and we sincerely apologize,” Adobe said in a statement.

However, some customers might be able to recover photos and presets through iPhone and iPad backups, it added. The company asked users to refer to the information on their forum.

“I made a post yesterday that all of my photos and presets had disappeared after updating the Lightroom app. That was 2+ years of edits that are just gone, lost, unrecoverable,” a user wrote on Reddit. The user added that after speaking with customer service for over four hours in the last two days, the company informed that the issue has no fix and the lost photos are unrecoverable.

Another affected user posted on Twitter that she had lost 800 pictures with all her paid presets worth hundreds of dollars. “This is literally the worst, all they have to say is we apologize,” she said.