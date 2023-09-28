HamberMenu
Adobe hit with $33.8 million patent verdict over digital licensing tech

Adobe owes a software company nearly $33.8 million for infringing a patent that covers a system for controlling access to digital content

September 28, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Reuters
Representatives for Adobe did not immediately respond to a request for comment [File]

Representatives for Adobe did not immediately respond to a request for comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Adobe owes a software company nearly $33.8 million for infringing a patent that covers a system for controlling access to digital content, a jury in Delaware federal court said in a verdict on Wednesday.

The jury agreed with ViaTech Technologies that Adobe's technology for activating licensed copies of software like Acrobat and Photoshop violates ViaTech's patent rights.

Representatives for Adobe did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the verdict.

Tech companies try to popularise AI image generators with better protections

"We are thrilled that the jury recognised the value of ViaTech's innovations," ViaTech attorney Denise De Mory said.

ViaTech said in its 2019 lawsuit that its eLicense software has been used by companies including computer-game makers and digital publishers to protect their content from unlicensed users. It accused Adobe's software activation technology of infringing one of its patents for a license-control mechanism for digital files.

ViaTech requested an order blocking Adobe from infringing the patent and an unspecified amount of money damages. The lawsuit, originally filed in Massachusetts, was moved to Delaware in 2020.

Adobe denied the allegations and argued that the relevant parts of ViaTech's patent were invalid.

Microsoft defeated a related lawsuit in 2017 after a Delaware federal judge determined that Microsoft's Windows and Office software did not infringe the ViaTech patent.

