Adobe's Figma deal may face full-scale EU antitrust probe

July 25, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

Adobe's $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma will face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation following EU regulators' preliminary review, said sources

Reuters

The European Commission earlier this year warned of the threat the deal poses to competition in the market [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Adobe's $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma will face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation following EU regulators' preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The move underscores antitrust watchdogs' wariness of tech deals where bigger companies may acquire rival start-ups to shut them down.

An Adobe spokesperson declined to comment on the EU review. The spokesperson said: "We continue to have productive conversations with regulatory bodies worldwide. We are excited about the value Adobe and Figma will bring to customers by making product design more accessible and efficient."

The European Commission declined to comment.

The European Commission earlier this year warned of the threat the deal poses to competition in the market for interactive product design and whiteboarding software. The EU competition enforcer is scheduled to finish its initial scrutiny by August 7.

Figma's web-based collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is hugely popular among tech firms including Zoom Video Communications, Airbnb and Coinbase.

