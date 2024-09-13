Adobe Express introduces more Indian languages to its UI and Translate feature

Adobe is bringing more Indian languages to its AI-powered multi-media creation platform, Adobe Express, with the interface for Adobe Express on Desktop Web and mobile becoming available in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali, while the Translate feature in Adobe Express for Desktop Web supports eight new Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The new language features can be used in order to create graphics, banners, posts, invitations, etc. with the assistance of generative AI.

Some new features include auto-translation - a premium offering that is available for free for a limited period - as well as selective translation and multi-page translation.

“At Adobe, we’re constantly innovating our products to make our powerful design tools accessible to more people. With millions of active users, Adobe Express is seeing rapid adoption in India, and we’re excited to double down on this diverse market’s fast expanding content creation requirements by introducing user-interface and translation features in multiple Indian languages,” said Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services.