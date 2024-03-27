Adobe and Microsoft partner to bring Generative AI features for marketers

March 27, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

Adobe will offer its Adobe Experience Cloud workflows as a part of the collaboration to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 applications.

Design software company Adobe has announced a partnership with Microsoft to expand its suite of AI features and cater to marketers at the Adobe Summit on Tuesday. Adobe will offer its Adobe Experience Cloud workflows as a part of the collaboration to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 applications. The partnership was announced shortly after Adobe unveiled new AI capabilities and an AI assistant in its Experience Cloud suite, as a part of its aggressive push to integrate generative AI features into all products. While neither Microsoft and Adobe has announced when this will be made available, Microsoft has said that it wants to focus on streamlining tasks for marketers who were already using these services separately. Adobe will share relevant marketing insights and workflows from the Adobe Experience Cloud applications to Microsoft, which will then integrate them into its Copilot for Microsoft 365. Users will then be able to use both Adobe and Microsoft apps like Outlook, Word and PowerPoint, and easily share data across platforms to create marketing campaigns and strategies. ALSO READ How to salvage a dark or blurry photo with Adobe Lightroom

According to a press release shared, Copilot will be able to access data from Adobe tools like Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Workfront. Users will also be able to ask Copilot questions around the status of a marketing project, pending approvals and actionable insights. They can also create images using Adobe Firefly.

“Microsoft and Adobe share a common goal of empowering marketers to focus on the work that’s most important – creating impactful campaigns and enhancing customer experiences,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, AI at Work, Microsoft. “By integrating contextual marketing insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Dynamics 365 within the flow of work through Copilot for Microsoft 365, we deliver on our shared goal while helping marketers streamline their efforts, break down barriers and deliver exceptional results.”

