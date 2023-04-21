April 21, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

When I was first asked to review Adidas’s Ultraboost Light, several thoughts crossed my mind. That’s because of Boost technology’s ten-year-long history. So, I thought I could delve a little into how the tech changed the company’s fortunes.

A decade ago, when Adidas unveiled its then latest cushion technology, the company was trying to corner a larger share in the sneaker market from Nike. And that’s when the paradigm-changing cushion technology made an impact on the EVA foam-based sneaker market. Boost did not just win the brand more buyers; it also changed the company’s celebrity endorsement style.

In 2015, it entered into a partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West (and now known as Ye), to make Yeezy Boost shoes. This helped the brand move out of the athletes-only circle and chart a new path in athleisure wear.

While the sportswear maker did not reveal how much it makes from sales of the Yeezy brand shoes, it admitted in 2016 - a year after starting the collaboration with the rapper - that the tie-up was “the most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand.”

A new soul

Boost gave the German brand a new soul (can be read as sole) to its shoes. Interestingly, the company did not need any performance improvement in its shoes at that time as just a year ago, in 2012, Kenyan runner Patrick Makau set the world marathon record wearing a pair of Adidas’s Adios 2s.

Despite that success, Nike’s rival went scouting for a cushion technology that would disrupt the sneaker market, and go beyond athletes. That was when it found a secret ingredient in another German company.

Chemical manufacturing company, Badische Anilin & Soda-Fabrik (BASF) had developed a bouncy and durable material that Adidas saw as the perfect cushion, which could become a superior alternative to the EVA foam - the industry standard at that time.

The bouncy nature of Boost became its unique selling proposition. And the Ultraboost upgrade took it to a whole new level. And at the time when it was introduced, all other sneaker manufacturers were making shoes based on the EVA foam technology.

Ten years on, and after a break-up with the rapper Ye that led to the company reporting its first loss in decades, Adidas has launched the Ultraboost Light. This is an upgrade from its Ultraboost 22.

Running experience

After unboxing, I was slightly let down as the colour I received was a bit too flashy for my taste. Perhaps, it could be the right colour for someone else; it just did not work for me. The shoes were largely white in colour with the black colour Adidas triple dash running through the midfoot area from the eyelets to the soles.

The part that made the shoe colour garish for me was the fluorescent orange finish near the eyelets, heel counter, and the soles of the sneaker. Perhaps, Adidas wanted to highlight Ultraboost on the heel counter. And in case, like me, you do not like this colour, the German sportswear maker offers almost a dozen options, including the all-black sneakers.

I started using Ultraboost Light on the day I unboxed it, and have been using it for about two weeks now – largely for my evening run on city roads every other day. I have roughly covered 40-50 kilometres wearing these shoes. And they are quite comfortable for running on city roads. The sock-like uppers keep the feet secure and comfy.

Adidas claims its latest edition of Boost technology shoes is 30% lighter than its predecessor. But I found the pair to be very much on the heavier side, putting it on the same level as other big cushion shoes like Nike’s Invincible 3, Asics’s GEL Nimbus 25, or one of New Balance’s heavy shoes.

Support from heel cushioning coupled with stability from the collars helped protect my ankles every time I tried to switch between the flat road and the dry mud by the side. It was also easy when avoiding potholes on the road.

The neatly knitted uppers were a perfect find for me as I did not have to check the tongue during these transitions. In my other running sneaker, the tongue was an issue. Ultraboost Light’s uppers have a sock-like fit, which gives your feet a solid fit.

But cushioning was not as bouncy as I expected it to be. In this edition, Adidas focused more on the heel part, which had taken a toll on midfoot and forefoot cushioning. The tapering finish of the sole (seen from the side) does not provide the rocking motion. And while the higher cushioning at the heel helps you run faster by making you hit the road between the forefoot and midfoot point, a little more foam in these areas might have made these shoes a perfect fit for road runners.

In conclusion

Adidas’s Ultraboost Light offers solid heel cushioning and a stable ankle support to help you run effectively on city roads. The sock-like fit adds to the comfort and stability. But, some more cushioning in midfoot and forefoot areas would have made this a perfect running shoe for city road runners.