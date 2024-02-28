GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Addverb unveils three robots for varied use cases

The robotic and automation solutions provider entered the healthcare robotics sector with the introduction of Heal

February 28, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Addverb unveils three robots for varied use cases

Addverb unveils three robots for varied use cases | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Addverb on Wednesday unveiled India’s first-ever assistive dog robot, an advanced medical cobot for rehabilitation and imaging, and a collaborative robot (cobot) to enhance operational efficiency and safety at LogiMAT India 2024.

The robotic and automation solutions provider entered the healthcare robotics sector with the introduction of Heal, a medical cobot.

It focuses on physical and rehabilitation therapy for stroke patients and aids in remote imaging procedures like ultrasound and MRI scans.

According to Addverb, Trakr’s, an assistive dog robot, versatility extends across industries such as construction, oil exploration, defence, and security with inspections, patrolling, and surveillance.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Syncro is meant for productivity in warehouses and factories, engineered to work alongside humans in shared spaces. It finds application from manufacturing to logistics.

“The introduction of Trakr, Heal, and Syncro represents a significant stride towards revolutionising various industries. Trakr’s agility, Heal’s medical advancements, and Syncro’s collaborative prowess promise to redefine operational standards. We’re proud to offer solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also cater to diverse industry needs, marking a milestone in flexible automation,” said Sangeet Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Addverb.

