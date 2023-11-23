HamberMenu
Adding devices, robotics attract and retain employees, Zebra says

Zebra’s Warehousing Vision Study states 58% warehouses plan to deploy fixed, passive or handheld radio frequency identification (RFID) readers and fixed industrial scanning solutions by 2028 

November 23, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adding devices, robotics attract and retain employees, Zebra says | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Around 70% Indian and Asia Pacific (APAC) warehouses are planning to move towards automation by 2024, Zebra’s 2023 Global Warehousing Study found. Warehouse decision-makers believe automation increases worker efficiency and productivity by reducing manual picking, order errors and cycle time.

88% global and 84% APAC warehouses say adding technologies like devices and robotics attract and retain employees which is extremely important during labour shortages. More than half plan to implement machine learning (ML) and predictive analytics software solutions by 2028.

It also states 58% warehouses plan to deploy fixed, passive or handheld radio frequency identification (RFID) readers and fixed industrial scanning solutions by 2028 that can better track assets, workers and goods throughout the warehouse environment and reduce out-of-stocks.

Majority of warehouse decision-makers (76% globally, 75% in APAC) say they are under pressure to improve performance while adjusting to shifting consumer e-commerce demands.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Inaccurate inventory and out-of-stocks continue to significantly challenge productivity, the report said.

In fact, associates and decision-makers acknowledge they need better inventory management tools to achieve better accuracy and determine availability. To combat, they plan to invest in technology to increase visibility across the supply chain by 2028.

Zebra informed that it will launch new series of printers, mobile computers and tablets, RFID devices, and software for the Indian warehousing sector.

Zebra Tech is a U.S. headquartered company that builds enterprise-level data capture and automatic identification solutions.

Zebra’s Warehousing Vision Study was conducted in March and April 2023. It includes feedback from over 1,400 decision-makers and associates across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

